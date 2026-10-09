1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside King Cole Foods in Detroit

DETROIT — Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead and another injured Friday afternoon.

Watch Randy's report in the video player below:

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting outside King Cole Foods in Detroit’s Piety Hill Neighborhood

The incident unfolded around 2:18 p.m. outside King Cole Foods, located on Clairmount Street near Woodward Avenue.

According to investigators, the first victim was shot inside the vestibule of the grocery store. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, a second man arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he is currently listed in stable condition.

Police Investigating Surveillance Footage

Detroit Police Commander Philip Rodriguez spoke to reporters from the scene, noting that homicide investigators are actively canvassing the area and reviewing security footage.

"Unfortunately, we have one fatal victim and one nonfatal victim," Commander Rodriguez said. "We don't have any information right now as far as suspects or any of the investigation has revealed any leads. We are running some video, and I do have my homicide team out here conducting the investigation."

Investigators are examining surveillance cameras from the grocery store and have checked nearby apartment buildings for additional footage that may have captured the shooting or the suspect.

At this time, police have not released a motive or a suspect description.

How to Help

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward. You can contact the Detroit Police Department or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

