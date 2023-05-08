Watch Now
News

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Marriott hotel in Southfield

Southfield shooting
Scripps
Southfield shooting<br/>
Southfield shooting
Posted at 11:31 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 11:39:57-04

(WXYZ) — One person is dead and another critically injured after a domestic violence shooting incident outside of the Detroit Marriott Southfield this morning, Southfield police say.

Police say they believe the victim’s ex-boyfriend tracked her and her new boyfriend to the hotel.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Marriott hotel in Southfield

According to police, the suspect waited in the parking lot and opened fire on both of them around 9:24 a.m., shooting them multiple times.

Police say the 41-year-old woman died from her injuries. The 41-year-old man was also shot and is currently in critical condition.

Multiple agencies are now looking for the suspect, who was reportedly seen leaving in a dark-colored vehicle.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin V. Barren said this was "another sad example" of domestic violence. It's unknown how long they were together before the break-up, and how long they had been broken up.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your good morning and be on TV!