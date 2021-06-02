Watch
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at hotel in Royal Oak Township

Posted at 9:11 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 09:11:02-04

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting at the Baymont Inn in Royal Oak Township.

Michigan State Police detectives responded to the scene. Police say to expect activity in the area.

Police say suspects are not in custody; detectives are working to determine the motive of the shooting.

