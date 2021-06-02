1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at hotel in Royal Oak Township

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting at the Baymont Inn in Royal Oak Township.
Michigan State Police detectives responded to the scene. Police say to expect activity in the area.
Police say suspects are not in custody; detectives are working to determine the motive of the shooting.
Troopers from Metro North and Special Investigation Section detectives are responding to the Baymont Inn, 11000 W 8 Mile, Royal Oak Twp for a shooting. There are currently two victims and suspects are on foot. Expect police activity in the area. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/dlh20c8McQ— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 2, 2021