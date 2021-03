(WXYZ) — One person died and two others were injured in a house fire in Sterling Heights on Saturday night.

Crews were called to the home in the 2400 block of Haff Dr. near 19 Mile and Dequindre around 9:45 p.m. When they arrived they found the home fully engulfed.

After fighting the fire, they found one resident dead inside and two others injured due to the fire.

Right now, there aren't many details surrounding the circumstances. They are still investigating.