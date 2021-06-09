1 dead, 2 injured after wrong-way driver crash on I-94 in Romulus

(WXYZ_ — A wrong-way driver is dead and two people are injured after a crash on I-94 early Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police say at approximately 2:35 a.m., MSP 911 received information of a wrong way driver. Police say the driver of a 1973 Buick was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94.

The Buick struck a 2021 Kia head on, police say.

The at-fault driver was killed in the crash. The driver of the Kia, a 19-year-old man, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate.