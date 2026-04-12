1 dead, 3 hospitalized in head-on Orion Township crash

ORION TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man has died, and three people have been hospitalized after a head-on crash that happened in Orion Township this weekend, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us.

We're told the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon (April 10) near Lapeer Road and Greenshield Road.

Investigators say that a 63-year-old Hazel Park man was heading northbound on Lapeer Road in a Ford Fiesta when he left the roadway. Police say it's unclear why he left the roadway.

The Hazel Park man proceeded to drive through the median and into the southbound lane of Lapeer Road, striking the driver of a Lincoln MKX head-on.

The driver of that Lincoln, 86-year-old Alfred Henry Young, died in the hospital after the crash, we're told. His 86-year-old wife, the Hazel Park man, and his 60-year-old wife were all hospitalized with what authorities are calling critical injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.