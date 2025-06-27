1 dead, 3 hurt after shooting near Denby High School in Detroit, sources say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others were injured after a shooting near a Detroit park and high school Friday evening, sources say.

The shooting happened in the area of Duchess Street and Morang Avenue near Skinner Playfield and Denby High School.

According to sources, one person died and three others are being treated at the hospital.

What led up to the shooting is unknown at this time. Suspect information is also unknown.

7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.