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1 dead, 3 shot on Detroit's west side in early morning shooting

Detroit Police Department generic
WXYZ
Detroit Police Department generic
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DETROIT (WXYZ) — 1 person is dead after police say there was a triple shooting on Detroit's west side.

We're told the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Cloverlawn Street and Joy Road.

1 of the victims died in the shooting, with the other two being treated at a local hospital.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed to 7 News Detroit that no one is in custody in regards to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide unit at 313-596-2200 and CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP if you'd like to remain anonymous.

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