1 dead, 6 hospitalized after tractor crash in Kimball Township

KIMBALL TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman is dead, and six people were hospitalized after the driver of a Buick crashed into a tractor in Kimball Township on Saturday night.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office tells us the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Smiths Creek Road, west of Burns Road.

Investigators say that the tractor was being driven by a 79-year-old Kimball Township man, who was pulling a trailer with five passengers when the vehicle was struck by the driver of a Buick Regal. Police tell us the driver of the tractor was heading west without proper rear lights or a slow-moving vehicle emblem when it was struck from behind.

One of the passengers in the trailer, an 85-year-old Kimball Township woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor was hospitalized and is believed to be in critical condition.

The following people were also hospitalized:

-A 77-year-old woman riding in the trailer (serious injuries)

-A 67-year-old woman from St. Clair Shores (minor injuries)

-A 62-year-old woman from Kimball Township (minor injuries)

-A 54-year-old man from Kimball Township (minor injuries)

-A 44-year-old Kimball Township man driving the Buick (minor injuries)

The crash is still being investigated by the Sheriff's Office as of Sunday morning.