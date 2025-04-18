1 dead after crash in Ypsilanti on Hamilton Street, police confirm

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police have confirmed that one person has died after a crash early Friday morning on Hamilton Street in Ypsilanti.

Hamilton Street at Harriet Street was closed down for hours this morning as crews worked to clear the crash.

The crash involved a minivan and an SUV, and it happened around 1:30 a.m.

A neighbor told 7 News Detroit she heard the crash and ran out to try to help everyone involved.

"The lady was screaming, 'help me, help me' ... I was trying to get the door opened," said the neighbor. "I couldn't move her, I couldn't get her out."

The streets reopened around 8:30 a.m.

