1 dead after Mount Clemens industrial accident, mayor says

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — One person is dead following an industrial accident in Mount Clemens, according to Mayor Laura Kropp.

Crews responded to the incident near Mary Street between Cass Avenue and Hubbard Street just before noon Thursday.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area but said there is no danger to the public.

It’s unclear what led up to the accident, and the identity of the individual who was killed has not been released.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, according to the sheriff’s office.

