1 dead after overnight crash on Detroit's west side

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say one person is dead after a crash on the city's west side overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of W. Outer Dr. and Wyoming.

We're told it was a rollover crash, and officers arriving on scene discovered one person trapped inside a burning vehicle. Fire crews had not arrived yet.

Police officers tried to approach the vehicle to rescue the victim, but they were forced away by smoke and flames.

Police are still investigating to determine exactly what caused the crash

