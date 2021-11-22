1 dead after vehicle explosion in Meijer parking lot in Macomb County

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a person was found dead following a vehicle explosion in a Meijer parking lot in Lenox Township on November 19.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 2:15 p.m. at the Meijer located at 36865 26 Mile Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, surveillance video shows the Subaru Impreza entered the parking lot around 1:45 p.m. — and no one was seen leaving or approaching the vehicle. The vehicle then reportedly exploded around 2:15 p.m. and became engulfed in flames.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says they have ruled out foul play and an investigation is ongoing.

