1 dead in overnight house fire in Lathrup Village

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead after an overnight house fire in Lathrup Village.

The house is on Lacrosse Avenue, near the intersection of 12 mile and Southfield roads.

Authorities told us that no one else was in the home at the time, as multiple agencies responded to fight the fire.

The home appears to be a total loss. Fire officials told us that lots of debris in the home made the search difficult for firefighters, who had to enter through the front door of the home.

"This fire had a tremendous head start on us," Chief John Menifee told us at the scene. "It was fully involved when we arrived on scene. Time is always our friend and unfortunately, with this fire, we didn't have a lot of time. We will be going through a debriefing and we check on every one of our firefighters to make sure they are okay. That's very important, the mental health aspect, as well as our fire prevention staff. The whole community, everyone is affected in a time like this."

As of Wednesday morning, the cause of this house fire is unclear.