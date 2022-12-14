1 dead in shooting outside plant in Highland Park following group fight

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an auto parts plant in Highland Park Wednesday morning.

Highland Park police say an altercation started between six men at the Faurecia plant at 13000 Oakland Park Boulevard. We're told five people jumped one individual and the fight was broken up by the security staff.

Officials say one of the men got in his vehicle with his girlfriend in the parking lot of the plant when the individual who was jumped reportedly rolled up and opened fire. Police say he then got out of his vehicle and fired more shots.

Emergency crews were reportedly already on the scene due to the earlier fight and they took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the girlfriend is uninjured and they have the suspect in custody.

The victim is 40 years old and the suspect is 29, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Faurecia issued the following statement regarding the shooting:

"Our priority is the safety of our team and supporting the them in any way we can. We are working closely with the local authorities as they conduct their investigation," said Misty Matthews, Director of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs North America.

