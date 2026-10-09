1 dead on Detroit's east side, police investigating

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are investigating a death on the city's east side Friday morning. They confirmed one person is dead.

The call for a death investigation was made around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Cheshire Street and Moross Road, police say.

Watch the video report from the scene below:

Police investigating death on Detroit's east side

Authorities shut down Cheshire Street between Moross Road and Kingsville Street as they investigate. 7 News Detroit crews saw a heavy police presence at the scene.

Details about the death have not yet been released. We're working to learn more from police and will provide additional details as they are released.