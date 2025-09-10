1 dead, others injured after crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A person has died and others were hospitalized after a crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Gratiot Avenue near Hickory Street.

Police said a man in a Chevrolet Impala was driving south on Gratiot when he lost control and hit a Ford F-150 with a man inside who was going north. The F-150 then hit another vehicle, a Nissan Rogue with two adults inside.

The driver in the Impala died. People inside the other vehicles were hospitalized in temporary serious condition, police said.

Detroit police have been cracking down on reckless driving and speeding on Gratiot Avenue after multiple deadly crashes in recent weeks.



Officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation Tuesday, catching numerous speeding drivers along the problematic stretch of road.

