1 injured after shooting in parking lot of Farmington Hills business

One person was injured in a shooting at a business in Farmington Hills on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at Specialty Steal Treating Inc. in the area of 8 Mile and Orchard Lake.

Police say officers responded after a 911 call from a man who said he shot someone in the parking lot.

According to police, the situation stemmed from an ongoing workplace dispute that turned violent.

Officers on scene interviewed several people involved, including the man who admitted to being involved in the shooting.

The victim was also identified after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. That person is in critical but stable condition.

“At this time, there is no danger to the public. All involved the parties have been identified and the weapons involved have been seized,” Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said in a statement.. “I want to commend the speed and efficiency of our officers’ response, in containing and stabilizing this dangerous scene and ensuring the safety of our community”.

Our cameras on scene showed a tow truck taking a vehicle away that was shot. There was also another vehicle that was shot with bullet holes in the mirror and windshield.

A witness working at a business across the street told us he heard several gunshots go off, and people fleeing the scene.