1 injured in shooting at AMC in Clinton Township

One person is in critical condition following a shooting at a movie theater in Clinton Township.
CLINTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) - One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars this morning following a shooting at a movie theater in Clinton Township Sunday night.
Police say two men got into a fight around 6 p.m. inside a hallway at the AMC on Gratiot. That's when one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other.
Police say the victim is now in critical condition.
The shooting is still under investigation and the theater has been closed since the incident.
