Watch Now
News

Actions

1 jet skier missing, another rescued after overturning in Lake St. Clair

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:38 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 23:41:52-04

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities are searching for a missing jet skier and rescued a second one in the Anchor Bay area of Lake St. Clair Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. when two jet skiers overturned on their way to Anchor Bay from Brandenburg Park near New Baltimore, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

One jet skier was found unresponsive and without a life jacket. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The search is continuing for the second person who was on a jet ski.

A small boat and a helicopter were deployed to help with the search.

It’s not known what caused them to overturn.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help get books to local kids!