1 jet skier missing, another rescued after overturning in Lake St. Clair

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities are searching for a missing jet skier and rescued a second one in the Anchor Bay area of Lake St. Clair Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. when two jet skiers overturned on their way to Anchor Bay from Brandenburg Park near New Baltimore, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

One jet skier was found unresponsive and without a life jacket. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The search is continuing for the second person who was on a jet ski.

A small boat and a helicopter were deployed to help with the search.

It’s not known what caused them to overturn.

