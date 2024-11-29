1 killed, 1 critically-injured in wrong-way crash on The Lodge in Detroit

One person was killed and another critically injured in a wrong-way crash along M-10 The Lodge near Grand River early Friday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, they received calls of a wrong-way driver in a Jeep on the Lodge, and then shortly after was advised of a crash.

When troopers arrived, they found the Jeep and a second SUV with heavy front-end damage from the head-on crash.

The other SUV did catch fire and was fully engulfed. Troopers attempted to get into the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

They were able to remove the driver of the Jeep. That 27-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Detroit fire arrived and extinguished the fire in the other SUV, and one person was located inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash at this time, MSP said.

“Currently we have not been able to identify the person killed in the crash.” said F/Lt Mike Shaw. “The crash reconstructionist is on scene investigating the crash. We are attempting to determine where the wrong way driver entered the roadway and where she was coming from.”