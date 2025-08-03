1 killed, 1 hospitalized in double shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in a double shooting on Detroit's west side.

We're told it happened in the area of Auburn and Lyndon late Saturday night, with police saying the man killed was in his 20s. Police were notified of the shooting through a ShotSpotter alert.

Authorities say that the other victim — another man in his 20s — is listed in serious condition at the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the victim in this case is unknown.