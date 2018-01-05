Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 3:32AM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Wind Chill Warning issued January 5 at 3:32AM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Areal Flood Warning issued January 4 at 9:04PM EST expiring January 7 at 1:45PM EST in effect for: Saint Clair
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting during home invasion on Detroit's east side
5:11 AM, Jan 5, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a fatal shooting on the city's east side early this morning.
Police say two people were shot at a house in the 15000 block of Coram. One of the victims was sitting on the couch when two suspects forced open the door and started shooting, according to police.
A 30-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the buttocks and is listed in extremely critical condition. A 31-year-old man was also shot in the chest and leg, and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police sources.
The shooting happened around 12:37 a.m.
Police are now searching for the two suspects.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.