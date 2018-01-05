1 killed, 1 injured in shooting during home invasion on Detroit's east side

5:11 AM, Jan 5, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a fatal shooting on the city's east side early this morning.

Police say two people were shot at a house in the 15000 block of Coram. One of the victims was sitting on the couch when two suspects forced open the door and started shooting, according to police. 

A 30-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the buttocks and is listed in extremely critical condition. A 31-year-old man was also shot in the chest and leg, and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police sources. 

The shooting happened around 12:37 a.m. 

Police are now searching for the two suspects. 

