DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others, including a child, were seriously injured after a fire on Detroit's east side Monday night.

It happened on Hoover Street near 7 Mile.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Officials say a male is in critical condition. Two other victims, a male and a female, are in serious condition.

Police confirm that the child is not the deceased victim.

7 Action News is working to learn more and will provide additional details as they come in.