1 killed in crash on US-23 in Ann Arbor, forcing freeway to close for hours

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deadly crash forced US-23 to close in both directions between Nixon Road and Pontiac Trail in Ann Arbor for several hours on Friday, impacting thousands of drivers.

First responders said one person was killed in the crash.

Watch Chopper 7 above the scene below:

Video: Chopper 7 shows backup after crash on US-23 near Pontiac Trail in Ann Arbor

Officials have not yet provided details about what led up to the crash, but Chopper 7 above the freeway captured what appeared to be the aftermath of a semitruck crossing the median, hitting and dragging an SUV into the woods.

The truck’s haul crashed onto the northbound lanes, hitting other vehicles.

WXYZ

Two other people were hurt.

7 News Detroit is working to learn more information.

