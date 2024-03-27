Watch Now
$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Michigan

While no one in Michigan is waking up and winning the more than $1 billion Mega Millions prize, one person did match all five white balls to win a minor jackpot.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Mar 27, 2024
The first Mega Millions jackpot of 2024 was worth an estimated $1.13 billion and the ticket was purchased in New Jersey.

The white balls were 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38 and the mega ball was 4.

One person in Michigan matched the five white balls.

The Powerball jackpot is nearing $1 billion and has an estimated jackpot of $865 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

