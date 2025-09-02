Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold at CVS in Detroit

No winner again in Monday’s Powerball drawing, sending Wednesday’s jackpot to $1.3B — the biggest of 2025 and 5th-largest in game history. (Scripps News)
Powerball fever: $1.3 billion jackpot ranks among largest ever
(WXYZ) — While no one hit the more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Detroit.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the $1 million ticket was sold at a CVS Pharmacy on Warren Ave. on Detroit's east side.

The numbers drawn on Monday night were 8-23-25-40-53 and a Powerball of 5.

To win $1 million, you have to match all five white balls.

The estimated Powerball jackpot is now $1.3 billion ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

