$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold at CVS in Detroit

(WXYZ) — While no one hit the more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Detroit.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the $1 million ticket was sold at a CVS Pharmacy on Warren Ave. on Detroit's east side.

The numbers drawn on Monday night were 8-23-25-40-53 and a Powerball of 5.

To win $1 million, you have to match all five white balls.

The estimated Powerball jackpot is now $1.3 billion ahead of Wednesday's drawing.