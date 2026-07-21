1 of 4 defendants in fatal hyperbaric chamber explosion pleads no contest in case

(WXYZ) — One of the four people charged in connection with a fatal hyperbaric chamber explosion that killed a 5-year-old boy in 2025 has pleaded no contest in the case.
A pre-trial hearing for Jeffrey Mosteller, who was the Oxford Center's safety director, was held this morning in Oakland Circuit Court before Judge Kwame' Rowe.
At the hearing, Mosteller entered a plea of no contest to one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge of second-degree murder was dismissed, according to court records.
Mosteller's sentencing is scheduled for August 31 before Judge Rowe at 8:30 a.m.
The tragedy happened on Jan. 31, 2025, while Thomas Cooper was undergoing treatment at The Oxford Center in Troy. He was inside a hyperbaric chamber when it caught fire from the inside and exploded.
Previous coverage: Former employee testifies about safety concerns at Oxford Center years before boy's hyperbaric chamber death
The Oxford Center owner, Tamela Peterson, and manager Gary Marken are each charged with count of second-degree murder, a potential life offense, or alternatively, one count of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony.
Aleta Moffitt, the operator of the hyperbaric chamber, is being charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of medical records – intentionally placing false information on chart.
Previous coverage: 5-year-old boy killed in hyperbaric chamber explosion loved running, swimming