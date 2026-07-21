1 of 4 defendants in fatal hyperbaric chamber explosion pleads no contest in case

(WXYZ) — One of the four people charged in connection with a fatal hyperbaric chamber explosion that killed a 5-year-old boy in 2025 has pleaded no contest in the case.

A pre-trial hearing for Jeffrey Mosteller, who was the Oxford Center's safety director, was held this morning in Oakland Circuit Court before Judge Kwame' Rowe.

At the hearing, Mosteller entered a plea of no contest to one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge of second-degree murder was dismissed, according to court records.

Mosteller's sentencing is scheduled for August 31 before Judge Rowe at 8:30 a.m.

The tragedy happened on Jan. 31, 2025, while Thomas Cooper was undergoing treatment at The Oxford Center in Troy. He was inside a hyperbaric chamber when it caught fire from the inside and exploded.

Previous coverage: Former employee testifies about safety concerns at Oxford Center years before boy's hyperbaric chamber death

Ex-employee testifies about safety concerns at Oxford Center before boy's death

The Oxford Center owner, Tamela Peterson, and manager Gary Marken are each charged with count of second-degree murder, a potential life offense, or alternatively, one count of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony.

Aleta Moffitt, the operator of the hyperbaric chamber, is being charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of medical records – intentionally placing false information on chart.

Previous coverage: 5-year-old boy killed in hyperbaric chamber explosion loved running, swimming