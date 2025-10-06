1 teen dead, 1 hospitalized in drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 1 teen has been killed and another has been hospitalized in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side, Chief Jerome Bettison with the Detroit Police Department tells us.

Video from the scene of the shooting

Video from the scene of the fatal shooting on Littlefield

The shooting happened on Monday morning, near a home in the 9000 block of Littlefield Street.

We're told that both teens — one who police say is 14-15 and one who is 16-17 — were transported to the hospital. The younger teen passed away, and the older teen is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

The relation between the two victims is unknown at this time, as investigators say the teens were walking back from a local store before getting into an argument with someone in a blue SUV. We're told that 28-30 shots were fired after that argument.

"I am extremely disappointed," Chief Bettison said. "(I'm) upset with the fact that somebody would run down these young people."

DPD said they have mutiple people in custody after this shooting.

