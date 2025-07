WOODSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 1-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a riding lawn mower Sunday afternoon in Lenawee County, the sheriff's office said.

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. at a home in Woodstock Township.

Deputies say the girl’s 52-year-old grandmother was mowing the lawn and was unaware that the child was outside.

The child was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.