1-year-old girl injured in shooting at mobile home community in Canton

Canton police are investigating a shooting where a 1-year-old was grazed by a bullet, neighbors said.

A man we spoke with said his home was sprayed with a majority of bullets fired early Thursday morning.

See the latest report from Sara Molina in the video below

1-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting at mobile home community in Cantonio

The shooting happened at a mobile home community on Old Michigan Ave. just off of I-275. The man we spoke with did not want to go on camera, but said they counted around 50 bullets fired, with many hitting their home.

He said it happened around 1 a.m., and on top of the damage to the house, a baby was grazed with a bullet. The family said she's being treated at the hospital.