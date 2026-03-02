1-year-old hospitalized after being left in abandoned vehicle towed to Harper Woods impound lot

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 1-year-old was taken to the hospital after police found the child in an abandoned vehicle towed to an impound lot in Harper Woods over the weekend.

The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety says that the child's father has since been arrested.

We're told that around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Harper Woods Police got alerted by a detective with the Detroit Police Department, regarding a missing 1-year-old. Investigators learned that the vehicle belonging to the father of that 1-year-old was towed to an impound lot in the 20600 block of Damman Street, due to the car being abandoned.

Harper Woods and Detroit officers rushed to the impound lot and found the 1-year-old, who was crying in the backseat of the car. The baby was taken to the hospital, where they are expected to make a full recovery.

Police tell us that Child Protective Services has been contacted, and detectives are investigating the father for potential criminal charges.