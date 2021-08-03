10 Detroiters facing off in mayoral race to be among finalists for November election

(WXYZ) — Detroiters will vote on a major proposal, city council and the mayoral race in Tuesday's primary. In all, 10 candidates are on the ballot, but only the top two will make it through to the November election.

Incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan is facing some tough competition. The nine challengers include Anthony Adams, an attorney whose resume includes serving as deputy mayor under Kwame Kilpatrick.

Tom Barrow is another familiar name. This is his fifth time running for Detroit mayor.

Detroiters say - they like the direction the city is going in, but there is still a lot more to be done. That's why they will be partaking in their civic duty at the polls.

"I like to someway somehow feel like I matter in the community," Jurard Marbury said.

That's why he and many others are heading to the polls on Tuesday.

"If you don't make your voice heard you can't complain about what's going on in the world," Sydney Szeles added.

"I don't think there would be 8 or 9 other people in this race if Detroiters are happy with the things are going," Taylor Harrell, the civic engagement manager with Detroit Action, said.

Harrell and Detroit Action hosted a mayoral debate for the community because they said a lot of times the candidates don't have the opportunity to meet every voter or Detroiter where they are.

"It was an opportunity for us to connect voters and new voters to the candidates and ask some of the pressing questions," Harrell said.

Among the issues Detroiters told us they want the mayor to focus on – fixing the roads, cleaning up abandoned houses, and investing in the entire city, not just downtown.

"I do love the improvements that are coming to the city I just wish they would push them towards the actual city instead of downtown," Marbury added.

