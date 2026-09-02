$10 million project to transform Clinton River Rd. in Sterling Heights begins this fall

A $10 million project to transform Clinton River Rd. in Sterling Heights will officially begin this fall.

According to Sterling Heights officials, the project will improve about 4.5 miles of Clinton River Rd. between Canal Rd. and Hayes Rd., with plans for a safer, smoother and more reliable corridor.

The road connects directly to major arteries in Macomb County, and provides more than 3,100 households access to two high schools, four parks, places of worships and more.

“This investment represents a major improvement for one of Sterling Heights’ key neighborhood corridors,” said Mayor Michael C. Taylor. “The Clinton River Road project will modernize critical infrastructure while making the roadway safer and more accessible for residents traveling by vehicle, bicycle or on foot.”

According to city officials, some of the major improvements include:



New asphalt pavement and roadway reconstruction

New asphalt pavement and roadway reconstruction Geometric and intersection improvements to improve traffic flow and safety

Modernized traffic signals and traffic-calming measures

New and upgraded sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and shared-use paths, including a new traffic signal at Henry Ford II High School

Water main, sanitary sewer, drainage and other underground utility improvements

Updated roadway signage

“I greatly appreciate the continue partnership with the City of Sterling Heights to keep our students and staff safe,” said Superintendent Robert S. Monroe. “As the former Henry Ford II principal, I recognize the significant impact these improvements will have for our families, students and staff entering and exiting the school each day.”

Construction will begin this fall and focus on sections between Canal Rd. and 19 Mile Rd., as well as Saal Road and Hayes Road. The work will include underground utility improvements and related construction activities.

City of Sterling Heights

Then, it will resume in the spring of 2027 and focus on Canal Rd. to 19 Mile Rd. and Saal Rd. to Hayes Rd. sections.

City of Sterling Heights

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2026 and will take place over two construction seasons. Major roadway construction is anticipated to be completed and Clinton River Road reopened to traffic by November 2027.

Throughout construction, drivers should expect changing traffic patterns, temporary lane restrictions, reduced speeds, detours and more. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.