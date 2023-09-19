10 of the state's universities participating in the Michigan Assured Admissions Pact

(WXMI) — High schoolers who graduate with a 3.0 or higher grade point average now have guaranteed admission to most of Michigan’s public universities. Ten of the state’s 15 public universities are participating in the Michigan Assured Admissions Pact.

The list of universities includes Central Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Wayne State University and universities of Michigan Flint and Dearborn. Ferris State University is also participating.

The new admission standards are set to begin this fall. The universities will also promote the program to high school students and local communities across the state.

High school students who are interested in attending one of the participating universities will still need to apply in order to be admitted. Students can also receive financial support through the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, another initiative that provides up to $5,500 per year.

Education leaders are hoping that the program will help high school students with some of the anxieties they feel when applying for schools.

The program also aligns with the state’s goal of having 60% of Michigan adults earn a college degree by 2030.

“I think the unique aspect of the MAAP initiative is that most of these other initiatives that are happening across the country are top down, they’re coming from legislature, and being imposed on the universities,” said Joseph Vainner, director of university admissions for the University of Michigan. “This is an initiative where the universities on our own got together and, you know, came up with this initiative.”

“It offers so many opportunities,” said Central Michigan University President Bob Davies. “And above all, it takes stress out of the equation of the students know exactly where they stand and where they will be able to go.”

More information on the Michigan Assured Admissions Pact can be found on its website.