10 Republicans file petitions to run for Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ten Republicans have filed petitions to run for governor by the deadline, a record number in recent history, creating a huge field for a primary electorate that will decide who challenges Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

Candidates include ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig, self-funding wealthy suburban businessmen Perry Johnson and Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Soldano and conservative former TV host Tudor Dixon.

The lineup for the August primary may shrink if election officials find problems with signatures that were submitted.

They can be flagged by rivals who must file challenges by April 26. As of now, however, the field dwarfs past ones.