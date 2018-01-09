100-foot tubing run coming to Plymouth Ice Festival this weekend

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) - The annual Plymouth Ice Festival is happening this weekend, Jan. 12-14, and a new experience will give attendees of all ages a pretty cool thrill.

A 100-foot tubing experience will happen at the ice festival, thanks to the DTE Energy Foundation. Located on Ann Arbor Trail between Main St. and union, the tubing run will be open 6-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The thrilling experience is actually built out of synthetic snow.

On top fo that, there is fun for the entire family. The opening ceremony and ribbon cutting is on Friday night at 7.

There's also the DFCU Financial Lights the Ice where ice carvings glow with cover, dueling chainsaw competition, interactive ice sculptures, fire and ice and more.

For more information, visit plymouthicefestival.com.