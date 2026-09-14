101 properties impacted: Detroit provides update on storm response after EF-2 tornado

The City of Detroit provided an update on the storm response following an EF-2 tornado that touched down on the city's east side on Sept. 3.

According to the city, inspectors identified 101 properties that were damaged in the storm, and crews are continuing cleanup, property stabilization and more.

The tornado was the first to hit the City of Detroit since 1997, and the hardest hit areas were McDougall-Hunt, Islandview, West Village and Indian Village in District 5, along with East Village and Pingree Park in District 4 and Belle Isle.

Mayor Mary Sheffield signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency, which gives the mayor broader authority to mobilize resources.

Watch below: Coverage of the tornado that hit Detroit's east side

Tornado Cuts Hardest Path through Detroit's Eastside

According to the Buildings, Safety Engineer and Environmental Department (BSEED), there was storm damage at 55 businesses, 24 single-family homes, 21 multi-family properties and one manufactured home.

Of the businesses, 20 sustained major damage, 16 were classified as affected and 10 sustained minor damage. Of the homes, five sustained major damage.

Watch below: State of emergency declared on Detroit's east side after tornado causes widespread damage

State of emergency declared on Detroit's east side after tornado causes widespread damage

The city said that the General Services Department and Department of Public Works have removed 295 fallen trees, cleared 83 streets, removed 520 piles of tree debris, hauled away 342 tons of debris and restored power to all traffic signals.

Watch below: Volunteers help clean up Belle Isle after powerful storm

Volunteers help clean up Belle Isle after powerful storm

“I am incredibly proud of how city departments have responded so quickly and effectively to support Detroit residents and businesses affected by this powerful storm," Sheffield said in a statement. “Full recovery will take some time and City government will be here to support storm victims every step of the way.”