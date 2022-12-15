11 arrested for drugs, weapon offenses during investigation in West Michigan

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WXMI) — An investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies has resulted in 11 arrests in Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police says those suspects face charges related to drug and weapon offenses.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says seven of the suspects are accused of trafficking conversion devices called "switches."

We're told switches are capable of easily modifying semi-automatic guns into fully automatic weapons that can fire 1,000 rounds per minute.

“Today’s action represents a major step forward in our efforts to combat the rise of violent crime in Michigan,” Totten said. “The destructive capacity of a firearm equipped with a switch is staggering. These devices are an emerging threat to our communities, our children, our law enforcement officers, and anyone who stands in the path of their indiscriminate spray.”

Totten says the arrests come as the result of an investigation that spanned more than a year.

“These charges represent a remarkable, multi-agency effort that involved the FBI and 10 other federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners working together to keep West Michigan families safe,” Totten said.

MSP and Totten held a news conference on the investigation Thursday.

Watch the news conference here:

MSP, DOJ hold news conference on 11 arrests made during investigation

The Department of Justice credits the following agencies for their involvement in the FBI-led investigation: MSP, the ATF, Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, the Benton Township Police Department, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians Tribal Police, the Michigan Department of Corrections and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The DOJ names the following suspects and the crimes they were charged with:

Evorion Anderson, 20: distribution of meth, conspiracy to distribute meth

Jayvon Anthony, 21: possession or transfer of a machine gun, conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun, felon in possession of a firearm

Earl Austin IV, 21: distribution of meth, conspiracy to distribute meth, possession or transfer of a machine gun, conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun, felon in possession of a firearm

Quincy Bowman, 25: conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Omarion Branch, 19: felon in possession of a firearm

Torez Burnett, 20: conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Nicholas Hallo, 32: felon in possession of a firearm

Demetrius Seuell, 22: possession or transfer of a machine gun, conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Timothy Thomas, 25: felon in possession of a firearm and ammo

Armando Villanueva, 22: conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Eric Williams, 23: conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun