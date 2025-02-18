11 Michigan sites added to National Register of Historic Places in 2024, including Hart Plaza

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced on Tuesday that 11 historic properties across the state have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The register is administered in Michigan by the state's Historic Preservation Office, and is the federal government's list of districts, sites, buildings, structures, and objects deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance.

Of the 11 places, four are in metro Detroit – specifically in Wayne County. In all, there are nearly 2,000 locations in Michigan on the National Register since the program began in the 1960s.

Each location is referred to as a "property," whether it is a single building, site, structure or a historic district composed of hundreds of buildings. To be considered, it must be at least 50 years old and significant when evaluated with major historical events or trends.

The locations added in 2024 in Michigan are:



Detroit Association of Women's Clubs - Detroit

Philip J. Hart Plaza - Detroit

Milwood Apartments - Detroit

U.S. Post Office Plymouth Station - Plymouth

Oak Ridge Cemetery - Buchanan

William and Lovila Moore House - Caro

Capri Drive-In Theater - Coldwater

Hayes Hotel - Jackson

Washington Apartments - Lansing

Rogers Theater - Rogers City

Vicksburg Union Depot - Vicksburg

"Every year the SHPO has the privilege of working with numerous communities and individuals throughout the state to elevate Michigan sites to the National Register of Historic Places,” said State Historic Preservation Officer Ryan Schumaker. “The SHPO is pleased to announce these eleven properties have been added to the National Register, highlighting the state's diverse cultural and architectural legacy. From a small-town theater up north to an adaptively reused former post office, and a big city plaza envisioned by a renowned Japanese American landscape designer, the historic properties listed in 2024 illustrate a rich and diverse history at the local, state, and national levels. Listing in the National Register opens opportunities for