11-year-old Aiyanna describes herself as 'loving person,' loves to draw, and make people laugh

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child today is Aiyanna, a sixth grader, talented at drawing, coloring and painting. She describes herself as a "loving person" who enjoys making people laugh.

She has a big imagination and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (M.A.R.E.) says Aiyanna dreams of "traveling the four corners of the Earth."

Aiyanna is also a big reader: "I love the Harry Potter book series," she says. "I'm on the Order of the Phoenix. I like to like read comics books and magazines." She also likes riding bikes, kicking soccer balls, and playing with Barbie dolls.

Aiyanna's favorite subject in school is music. She and her classmates are working on a few songs for their holiday concert.

Aiyanna's passion for animals has peaked her interest in becoming a veterinarian when she grows up.

"I love animals. I like dogs, cats, dolphins, turtles," says Aiyanna. "I basically like every animals except for alligators. I do wanna get a horse because they're my favorite animals."

In fact M.A.R.E. says Aiyanna dreams of "becoming a princess and owning a horse."

Aiyanna would love two parents to help her groom her future horse. She hopes her forever family will include older siblings and a backyard with a swingset and a trampoline.

An adult close to Aiyanna told M.A.R.E. Aiyanna cares about other people and she loves to get attention.

M.A.R.E. says Aiyanna would be served best by a patient and loving forever family led by a single mother who's experienced, trauma-informed and willing to make sure Aiyanna gets the important services she needs.

M.A.R.E. says it would be ideal for Aiyanna would to live as the only or youngest child in her new home.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting this child please call the "Michigan adoption resource exchange" at (800) 589-6273, or visit the M.A.R.E. or Grant Me Hope websites.