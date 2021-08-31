11-year-old boy killed after being struck by vehicle in Van Buren Township

(WXYZ) — An 11-year-old boy from Ypsilanti Township was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle, Van Buren Township police say.

According to police, three people, including the 11-year-old boy, were riding in a vehicle when it broke down on Michigan Avenue near Denton Road. A 61-year-old was driving his Ford Fusion when he then struck the disabled vehicle, police say. The passengers were standing outside at the time of the accident, according to police, and the 11-year-old reportedly attempted to run across Michigan Avenue after the initial crash when he was struck by a GMC pickup truck.

A 34-year-old woman from Ypsilanti Township along with a 9-year-old girl were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for evaluation. The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Kenneth Floro or Det. Dale Harrison at 734-699-8930.

