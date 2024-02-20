11-year-old girl shot overnight in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say an 11-year-old girl was shot overnight on Detroit's east side.

Officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a home in the 6000 block of Pennsylvania Street near Gratiot and Harper following reports of a shooting.

Corporal Dan Donakowski with the Detroit police Department said "a car pulled up, a couple of guys jumped out, they ran down and shot into the house," shooting approximately 23 rounds into the home.

"This is ridiculous! If you think these guns make you tough, they don't. They make you cowardly," Corporal Donakowski said.

The girl was laying on the couch and was shot in the head during the shooting.

"Poor little girl should've been getting ready to go to school soon," Donakowski said.

The child was transported to a local hospital in the backseat of a DPD scout car. She is currently listed in critical condition.

At the time of the shooting, Donakowski says at least 15 people were inside the home.

He also confirms the same home was involved in another shooting incident in December of 2023.

"At that time, they said the same thing, 'everyone was upstairs, shots were fired into the house.' No one was struck, but there's definitely something going on at this house that we need to look into," he said.

DPD says they are currently looking for two people connected to Tuesday's shooting.

"No stone will be left unturned," Donakowski said.