110 pounds of ketamine seized from man's luggage at DTW worth $4 million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 100 pounds of ketamine in a traveler's bag at Detroit Metro Airport earlier this month.

According to CBP, a United Kingdom citizen arrived on a flight from France on Dec. 13 and was selected for secondary inspection.

After x-raying and searching two large suitcases, they found plastic bags filled with large white crystals. The man told officers that the suitcases were given to him by a family member.

The field tests identified the substance as ketamine, and officials say it has a street value of over $4 million.

Officers seized the ketamine and refused admission to the traveler. He was returned to France.

“Our drug interdiction mission is vital to protecting our nation and our communities from the dangers of illicit substances,” said Acting Port Director John Ammons.