Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
News

Actions

11K plants, $146K & more seized from massive illegal marijuana grow operation in metro Detroit

marijuana grow op.jpg
Michigan State Police
marijuana grow op.jpg
Posted

Michigan State Police investigators busted a massive marijuana grow operation on Friday, seizing drugs, cash, jewelry and guns.

According to MSP, members of the Marijuana & Tobacco Investigation Section executed search warrants at three locations across metro Detroit on Wednesday. It was part of an ongoing investigation.

One of those locations, police say, was a former industrial building that was found to have multiple grow rooms, irrigation systems, cameras and a "clone room" where all of the actively growing plants were derived from.

MSP said this was a multi-million-dollar elaborate operation.

In all, police seized over 11,000 plants in various stages of growth, 41 pounds of dried marijuana flower, eight firearms, Rolex watches, high-value jewelry and $146,000 in cash.

You can see photos below.

HBngVNAXwAAsm4a.jpeg
HBngVM7WgAAJFTF.jpeg
HBngVNGXkAAWZzg.jpeg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!