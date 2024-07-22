12 new stores, six restaurants & two video game lounges coming to DTW's McNamara Terminal

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Travelers heading to and from Detroit Metro Airport will soon be able to experience a variety of new shops, restaurants and gaming lounges while waiting for their respective flights.

12 new retail shops, six new restaurants, and two new video game lounges are coming to Detroit Metro Airport as part of the McNamara Terminal Concession Program Transition, the airport announced on Monday afternoon.

These new concessions come from a combined $18.8 million from Paradies Lagardère, Delaware North, WH Smith North America/The Marshall Retail Group and Gameway, Inc. Here's a list of the new businesses, sorted by who is funding them in alphabetical order:

Delaware North



7Green, a cafe created in Detroit

Born in Detroit Kitchen + Bar, with Detroit food and beverages

Cask & Craft Local Spirits + Bites, featuring Detroit distilleries

Dunkin' for coffee and other breakfast items

Wahlburgers, a burger shop owned by the Wahlberg brothers

Gameway Inc.



A Gameway "Classic" Lounge, which features 12 gaming stations on the XBox Series X and Playstation 5, as well as five stations for PC gaming

A Gameway "Ultra" Lounge, with 10 gaming stations similar to the ones listed above, along with five PC gaming stations and six stations dedicated to popular retro games.

Paradies Lagardère



313 Exchange/Dylan's Candy Bar, offering candy, convenience store items, and artisanal gifts.

Corktown Place, serving Michigan-based brands like Sanders Candy and Original Mackinac Island Fudge Co.

Detroit Vs Everbody merch store

Eastside Golf, a golf lifestyle apparel brand

Hip & Humble, which features local and national fashions

iStore Express selling mobile products

Johnston & Murphy, a national clothing brand

Motor City Essentials, with snacks, prepared meals and Detroit souvenirs

WH Smith North America/The Marshall Retail Group



Fuel Travel Shop, featuring Michigan brands like Zingerman's and Motor City Popcorn

An iStore with Apple, Bose, Beats, JBL and Skullcandy products

Michigan Makers, a shop with products from local artists and vendors

Motown Greatest Hits Travel Shop, with Motown themed gifts and collectibles

DTW says the restaurants listed above are set to open next year. Other shops will begin operations over the next few years.

“DTW is already the number one ranked mega airport in North America,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton in a press release. “These additions, with their Detroit-centric branding, will help us maintain our position among the top airports in the country, as we take Detroit to the world and bring the world to Detroit.”