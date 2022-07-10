Detroit police say a 12-year-old was accidentally shot by his brother in the second shooting involving a child on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, two brothers – ages 12 and 14 – were pushing a go-kart down the sidewalk and there was an Uzi-style gun inside of the go-kart.

The 14-year-old told police a dog came out of the bushes, and to protect themselves, he shot at the dog.

Instead of hitting the dog, police say he hit his 12-year-old brother in the ankle. That child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Also overnight, a 14-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting inside the Riverfront Towers near Downtown Detroit. Police say there was a gathering with teens when the gun went off.

The number of shootings involving minors this year in Detroit is well into the double digits, police say. There were 85 minors shot last year in the city.