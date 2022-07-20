12-year-old boy fatally shot in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 12-year-old boy has died after being shot in Detroit Tuesday night, police say.

The shooting happened on Bramell near Elmira Street, just west of Outer Drive.

Police say four children were in the basement of a home when one of them shot another kid.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White told reporters a 13-year-old shot the 12-year-old. Two other people in their late teens were also at the scene.

No other details were released Tuesday night.

"It's troubling and frustrating, If you're going to have a gun in your home, you have to do so responsibly. Once you bring a gun in a home, everything changes. You can't have guns around kids and be upstairs sleeping," White said.