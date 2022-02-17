12-year-old Jayden loves legos, video games, and reading

(WXYZ) — Our Grant me Hope Child today is a 12-year-old boy named Jayden who takes pride in his construction skills!

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (M.A.R.E.), playing with Legos is Jayden’s favorite after-school activity.

On the weekends, Jayden changes things up by playing video games, especially the action variety involving cars and racing. He also enjoys playing board games with his friends, and his favorite is Monopoly.

M.A.R.E. says Jayden also loves snapping pictures with his camera.

When it’s time to eat, Jayden prefers pepperoni pizza, his favorite food, served on a platter of red, his favorite color.

M.A.R.E. says Jayden's favorite holiday is Christmas. He enjoys celebrating by decorating the tree.

One of Jayden's biggest wishes is to find a forever family. He says he dreams of riding bikes and watching movies with them.

Jayden is described as a good kid who needs patience and understanding. He benefits from assistance to help him stay on task.

In school, Jayden says reading and English are his favorite subjects.

M.A.R.E says Jayden would be best served by parents who are fierce advocates for the services he needs to function at his best.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting Jayden, check with the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800) 589-6273.