12-year-old killed when gun discharges inside Detroit home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 12-year-old child was killed Tuesday when a gun discharged inside a home on Detroit's east side, police said.

There were three children inside a home in the 15200 block of Rochelle St. when the incident happened. Police said in a Twitter post that the kids had access to a gun, which discharged and hit the 12-year-old.

This is the fifth child shot in metro Detroit in less than a week, and the second to die as a result of injuries.

No further details were immediately released regarding the investigation.

This latest shooting comes after several children were injured or killed due to gun violence in metro Detroit in a matter of days. The Detroit Police Department holding a press conference earlier Tuesday calling for peace and an end to gun violence.